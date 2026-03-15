"We are with you!" - thousands march again in Tbilisi, day 472. Photo/video blog: “Protests in Georgia”

Video from the protests in Georgia

On Saturday, March 14, a traditional Saturday march took place in Tbilisi, calling on the ruling Georgian Dream party to return the country to the path of European integration. Day 472 of continuous protests was dedicated to solidarity with “prisoners of conscience” — protesters who have been arrested and convicted.

Many among the thousands who joined the march carried posters with their portraits.

The march reached the parliament building, where thousands more people had already gathered. Tents were set up there again.

Saturday, March 14. Day 472 of continuous pro-European protests

For more than a year – since November 2024 — continuous protests have been taking place in Georgia, with demonstrators demanding that the country return to the path of European integration. Every evening thousands, and often tens of thousands, gather in Tbilisi and several other cities. Over this time dozens of participants have been detained, many have faced criminal charges, and some have been sentenced to prison terms. For the first time in the history of independent Georgia, the country has up to 150 prisoners of conscience, including women. Among them is Mzia Amaglobeli, founder of the popular outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti. In 2025 she was sentenced to two years in prison for slapping a police officer. Protesters demand the release of all political prisoners, new parliamentary elections – as they do not recognize the results of the 2024 vote – and the repeal of all anti-democratic laws adopted over the past two years. To suppress the protests, the ruling Georgian Dream party has increasingly tightened repression against civil society and the media. However, protests in various forms continue.

News in Georgia

Photo and video from the protests in Georgia