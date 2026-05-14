Opinion: ‘Ski resort construction in Abkhazia marks a new wave of political turbulence’

Public debate continues to grow in Abkhazia over plans to build a major ski resort.

The government-backed project has faced criticism from almost all sides. While some are concerned about its environmental impact, others are focused on its political implications.

Sukhum-based blogger Kirill Bazilevsky, for example, believes the resort project could further deepen political turbulence in the region.

Authorities in Abkhazia are planning to build a major ski resort, with the government predicting the project could increase the republic’s GDP by 25%. The project was developed jointly with Ministry of Economic Development of Russia and includes 200km of ski slopes and hotel infrastructure with around 6,000 rooms.

Kirill Bazilevsky said: “There was already one ambitious project to develop eastern Abkhazia with apartment hotels, but the public rejected it because there were no clear figures and no proper assessment of the environmental and other risks. Now the same thing is happening with the winter tourism project.

There are three reasons why I am sceptical about the idea of building a ski resort.

First, the environment. Wastewater treatment facilities are already struggling to cope, waste recycling is in a terrible state, and now there are plans for more construction, heavy machinery in the mountains and so on. The authorities should first deal with problems that have remained unresolved for decades instead of creating new ones.

Second, infrastructure. Electricity cuts happen three times a day and the power grid is badly worn out. The energy system would not be able to support a modern resort.

Third, the financial side. Previous projects were never backed up with concrete figures. If there is no transparent and detailed business plan this time either, the result could be a corrupt scheme rather than a functioning resort.”

“Who would be able to finance a project on this scale? Only major Russian businesses. And that once again raises questions about preferential deals and agreements — the same issues that caused political turmoil in Abkhazia a few years ago.

They should just let people work in peace instead of dragging the region into another round of political turbulence.

I support evolution, not revolution. Start with a few pilot projects in active tourism, test demand and infrastructure first. Not the clearing of hectares of forest for a multi-billion-dollar money-making scheme.”

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

Ski resort project in Abkhazia