'We know better when to decide': Nikol Pashinyan responds to Vladimir Putin on choice between EU and EAEU

EU or EAEU: Pashinyan responds to Putin

“If we decide the time has come to make a decision, we will not wait for others to tell us so, because in the end this is our decision. We know better when the moment comes to make it,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A few days earlier, Putin commented on Armenia’s plans to join the European Union. He again raised the issue of choosing between the EU and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“It would be right both for the population and for us, as Armenia’s main economic partner, to decide as soon as possible. For example, hold a referendum. It is not our business, but it would be logical to hold a referendum and ask Armenian citizens what choice they want to make,” Putin said.

According to him, that could pave the way for “a soft, intelligent and mutually beneficial divorce”.

Pashinyan rejected the term “divorce”. He said Yerevan did not intend to get drawn into an argument.

“We will discuss all issues through normal working channels, without unnecessary tension, in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual respect,” Pashinyan said.

The key points from the latest exchange between Pashinyan and Putin.

Pashinyan’s response: “We do not intend to harm Russia’s interests”

Armenian journalists asked Nikol Pashinyan to respond to the Russian president’s remarks. In reply, he said Yerevan continued to pursue a balanced policy. He stressed that Armenia would not choose between the EU and the EAEU unless such a need arose.

“I said in parliament that we sometimes confuse interstate relations with marriage. In interstate relations, Armenia follows the logic of state interests.”

Pashinyan said Armenia continued to fully participate in decision-making within the EAEU. As for a referendum on joining the EU, he said Armenia would hold one “when the need arises”.

He also stressed that Armenia did not intend to damage Russia’s interests.

“We will continue to act on the basis of Armenia’s state interests. At the same time, we will continue to deepen and develop our relations with Russia, understanding that these relations are changing.”

At the same time, Pashinyan said Armenia would continue strengthening ties with the EU.

“It is a fact that we are a member of the EAEU. It is also a fact that we adopted a law launching the process of joining the EU. These two realities coexist. That means they can coexist. They existed yesterday and they exist today.”

Pashinyan added that Armenia would continue discussing all issues with its Russian counterparts and clarify its position to them.

Putin: “We will support anything that benefits the Armenian people”

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a number of remarks about Armenia and relations between the two countries.

“As for Armenia’s plans to join the European Union, that of course requires careful consideration. Prime Minister Pashinyan and I have discussed this more than once. We do not see anything unusual here. I have told him several times, and I can repeat it publicly now: we will support anything that benefits the Armenian people.”

However, Putin added that Armenia also needed to “take certain circumstances into account”. He pointed to trade between the two countries. He acknowledged that the figure had declined, but said it still reached $7bn in 2025. He used this to underline the “significant advantages” Armenia receives by remaining in the EAEU.

The Russian president then referred to Ukraine, which at one time also had “a free trade area” with Russia. According to Putin, problems began after Ukraine tried to join the EU.

“As a result, all this led to a coup d’état, the Crimea story […] and war,” Putin said.

The Russian president described the issue as “serious” and warned Armenia against “taking things too far”.

EU or EAEU: Pashinyan responds to Putin