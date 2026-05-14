Georgia ranked second for number of people deported from the EU in 2025

Georgians deported from the EU

According to Eurostat, EU member states deported 10,475 people to Georgia last year.

The figures show that Turkish citizens made up the largest group of deportees, with 13,405 people returned. Syria followed with 8,370 people, while Albania was fourth on the list with 8,020.

Germany recorded the highest number of deportations among EU member states, with 29,295 people removed, according to official figures. France ranked second with 14,940 cases, followed by Sweden with 11,250.

In 2025, 132,600 third-country nationals were denied entry to the EU, an increase of 7.1% compared with the previous year. Of those, 4,785 were citizens of Georgia.

However, the overall number of people living illegally in the EU declined. According to Eurostat, the figure fell by 21.7% over the year, from 918,525 to 719,395 people. Of those, 16,230 were citizens of Georgia.

During the same period, EU member states issued 135,460 deportation decisions involving third countries, an increase of nearly 21% compared with the previous year.

Georgians deported from the EU