Helsinki Commission: 'They will turn Georgia into platform for Russian, Chinese, and Iranian influence'

Helsinki Commission slams Georgian Dream

The US Helsinki Commission issued a statement on X social media platform, claiming that Bidzina Ivanishvili’s team is steering the Georgian people away from their chosen path of Euro-Atlantic integration and towards alignment with authoritarian regimes.

“Despite massive resistance from Georgian people, GD continues to integrate with the world’s autocrats,” the statement reads.

According to the Commission, if Georgian Dream remains in power, it will transform Georgia into a platform for Russian, Chinese, and Iranian influence.

In August 2024, Georgian Dream signed a strategic partnership agreement with China. Currently, a Chinese consortium is constructing a deep-sea port on Georgia’s Black Sea coast.

Today, Ben Cardin, Chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, alongside his European counterparts, issued a statement urging financial sanctions against Georgian Dream.

The joint statement accuses Georgian Dream of using excessive force against peaceful protesters and underscores the Georgian people’s commitment to safeguarding their Euro-Atlantic aspirations, as guaranteed by the country’s constitution.