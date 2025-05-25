"My heart is free": Talysh researcher speaks from Azerbaijani prison after receiving 18-year sentence

Arrests in Azerbaijan, letter from Igbal Abilov

“Always remain free and smiling! Knowledge and inner freedom are stronger than any GULAG,” wrote Igbal Abilov – a young scholar of Talysh folklore sentenced to 18 years in prison in Azerbaijan – in a message from prison written in both his native Talysh and in Azerbaijani, the official state language.

The ethnic researcher and editor-in-chief of the News of the Talysh National Academy journal, Igbal Abilov, was convicted on May 20 under three articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code. He stands accused of treason, collaboration with Armenian intelligence services, and carrying out their alleged orders to incite interethnic hatred in Azerbaijan. Abilov and his lawyers deny all charges. The defense maintains that throughout the investigative and judicial process, not a single substantiated or legally proven fact was presented to support the accusations.

Below is an excerpt from his letter written in Azerbaijani, a copy of which was also sent to JAMnews.

Igbal Abilov | photo: personal archive

“Dear friends,

My heart is with my family, my people, my friends, and everyone who supports me. My heart is free.

From here, I send greetings and gratitude to all: to my big-hearted parents, my relatives, and friends.

I address all those who were not afraid of these accusations and came to my court hearings. Whether they share my views or not, they stood up for me and raised their voices in my support.

I also speak to everyone who — whether out loud or deep in their hearts, before their own conscience – does not agree with this persecution.

I especially thank my lawyers, Fariz Namazli and Revshan Rahimova, who are fighting for justice. I am glad I met them.”

I am happy and I know that you also believe in the equality of people, just as I do. No one should be deprived of their rights because of their gender, nationality, language, religion, or beliefs.

Just a few days ago, I saw Ahmad Mammadli in the detention center corridor with a swollen face (a journalist and founder of Yoldash Media, arrested on May 7 – JAMnews). I send him my greetings and support! Young people like him – pure, educated, and seekers of truth – are the hope and future of the state.

Always stay free and keep smiling! Knowledge and inner freedom are stronger than any GULAG.”

News in Azerbaijan

Arrests in Azerbaijan letter from Igbal Abilov