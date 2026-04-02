Switzerland suspends visa-free travel for holders of Georgian diplomatic and service passports

Switzerland has introduced visa restrictions for holders of Georgian diplomatic, official and service passports.

According to the Swiss Federal Council, from 3 April 2026 Georgian citizens with these types of passports will need a visa to enter Switzerland. The decision was taken at a meeting on 1 April and will apply temporarily for one year.

It is important to note that the restriction does not apply to ordinary citizens, who retain visa-free travel to the Schengen area with biometric passports.

“The European Union has recently strengthened its visa suspension mechanism for third countries, allowing temporary visa requirements to be introduced on new grounds. These include a deterioration in external relations due to violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The EU has decided to apply these provisions in relation to Georgia.

Following legislative changes adopted by Georgia last year, the EU suspended visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats and public officials for 12 months. The EU decision constitutes a further development of Schengen legislation, which Switzerland is obliged to adopt. This step entails amendments to the ordinance on entry and the issuance of visas,” the Federal Council said.

As part of the Schengen area, Switzerland must align its legislation with EU decisions. As a result, the country has amended its entry and visa rules, which now affect Georgia’s diplomatic corps.

The European Commission has suspended visa-free travel for holders of Georgian diplomatic, service and official passports. The decision took effect on 6 March 2026 and will initially remain in force for one year.

This marks the first time the EU has applied its new, stricter visa suspension mechanism. Brussels links the move to what it describes as “deliberate and ongoing violations” by the Georgian authorities of commitments in the areas of democracy and fundamental rights.

Entry rules for Georgian citizens travelling to Switzerland