Part of Abkhazia’s opposition urges Armenians to vote against Nikol Pashinyan in parliamentary elections

Parliamentary elections will take place in Armenia on 7 June 2026. Ahead of the vote, part of Abkhazia’s opposition has urged Armenians to vote against the ruling Civil Contract party of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Other opposition figures in Abkhazia reacted negatively to the appeal, arguing that it amounts to interference in Armenia’s internal affairs.

Several opposition organisations informally led by Adgur Ardzinba appealed to Alik Minasyan, asking him to encourage Armenian citizens to make what they described as the “right choice”. In other words, they urged voters to support political forces that regard alliance and friendship with Russia as fundamental principles.

“In the current geopolitical reality, strengthening relations between Armenia and Russia, our strategic partner and ally, serves as a guarantee of stability, security in the South Caucasus and Armenia’s future prosperity.

We are convinced that the voice of Abkhazia’s Armenian community will be heard by Armenia’s citizens, who will choose in favour of Armenian-Russian friendship,” the organisations said in a joint statement.

Alik Minasyan has not yet responded publicly to the appeal. Other Abkhaz opposition figures, however, reacted strongly against it. They argued that if Abkhazians dislike attempts by outsiders to influence elections in their republic, they should not try to influence elections elsewhere.

“We believe that focusing on the internal problems of our own society would be more logical and more useful,” said Aidgylara, which is led by another informal opposition leader, Kan Kvarchia.

Another opposition organisation, Apsuaa Rymch, argued that local Armenians are, first and foremost, citizens of Abkhazia. The group said that “instrumentalising an ethnic community and attempting to draw it into electoral processes abroad is a short-sighted step that does not contribute to civic harmony but instead imports foreign political crises into our society”.

Akhra Bzhania, the leader of the civic organisation Akhyatsa, also expressed surprise at the appeal and drew a comparison with Abkhazia itself.

“Imagine that an Abkhaz community existed in Armenia, and Armenian political and civic organisations suddenly issued a joint appeal urging it to support a particular candidate in elections in Abkhazia. I wonder whether we would welcome such advice,” he said.

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Abkhaz opposition weighs in on Armenia’s elections