Son of adviser to Abkhazia’s president detained in Moscow

News in Abkhazia

Orkhan Shamba, the son of former foreign minister and current adviser to the president of Abkhazia, Sergei Shamba, has been detained in Moscow. According to unconfirmed reports, he is suspected of involvement in the embezzlement of a large sum of money. It was later reported that by the evening of 5 October, Shamba had been released.

The Abkhaz opposition Telegram channel Respublika (Republic) claimed that the amount in question was 147 million roubles (around 1.8 million US dollars).

Another opposition outlet, Nuzhnaya Gazeta (Needed Paper), reported that the 147 million roubles were found in Orkhan Shamba’s car at the time of his detention.

No Russian media outlets have reported on the incident.

Orkhan Shamba has served as acting trade representative of Abkhazia in Russia and holds diplomatic immunity since August 2024. However, the immunity applies only to his Abkhaz citizenship, while Shamba Jr. also holds Russian nationality.

His father, Sergey Shamba, is a veteran of Abkhaz politics and one of its most influential figures. He headed the Abkhaz foreign ministry for many years and maintains close ties with the Kremlin. He currently serves as an adviser to the president of Abkhazia.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable.

News in Abkhazia