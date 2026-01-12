Solovyov’s proposal to wage war on Armenia

Armenian politicians and political analysts have reacted sharply to another provocative statement by Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov, stressing the absurdity and inadmissibility of threats to Armenia’s sovereignty.

The Kremlin-linked propagandist—two of whose author programmes have already been blocked from Armenia’s public multiplex over anti-Armenian content—this time turned to Russian-Armenian relations. He said that losing Armenia would be as much a problem for Russia as losing its sphere of influence in Ukraine. Moreover, Solovyov effectively threatened Armenia with “starting a special military operation” on its territory.

“We must very clearly formulate our goals and objectives. We must explain: the games are over. To hell with international law and the international order. If, for our national security, it was necessary to start a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, why, based on the same considerations, can we not start a special military operation in other points of our zone of influence?” he said.

In Armenian expert circles, alongside criticism of Solovyov’s remarks, there are calls for the Armenian foreign ministry to hand a note of protest to the Russian ambassador. Official Yerevan has so far remained silent.

Solovyov: ‘Losing Armenia would be a huge problem’

Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov first touched on events unfolding in Venezuela since the start of the year, before turning to Armenia and Ukraine:

“We must not lose our positions, but what matters most to us is our near abroad. What is happening in Armenia is far more painful for us than what is happening in Venezuela. Losing Armenia — that would be a huge problem. What is happening in our Asia, in Middle Asia, Central Asia as it is called — that could also become a huge problem for us. […]

Perhaps we need to formulate our national doctrine and clearly state what our sphere of influence is. Then everything will be clear.

We need to stop casting pearls before swine and stop caring about what Europe thinks. We need to stop feeling sorry for Ukrainians. The brutality shown in the first week would have led to the conflict no longer existing. And the losses would have been far smaller — on both sides.”

Expert opinion

Political analyst Hovsep Khurshudyan stressed:

“Figures like Solovyov and Simonyan [referring to Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT] would not be so brazen or so loose-tongued about Armenia if there were not a large detachment of Kremlin slaves here — a fifth column made up of agents and traitors.

That is why it is important to neutralise all of them as soon as possible — from KGB officers disguised as priests to ‘philanthropic’ pickpockets in the form of Russian and Russia-aligned oligarchs, with whom this fifth column dreams of a Russian ‘bourgeois-democratic revolution’.”

Political scientist Lilit Dallakyan noted:

“I’m surprised that Armenian society is irritated by Solovyov’s words. Given his ‘positive reputation’ worldwide, he is advertising Armenia.

I think that since those who used to pay him for his affection towards Armenia are now having problems, he has found another source of income.

Moreover, when you are humiliated every day in Iran, Venezuela and Syria while talking about traditional values; when you have serious problems in your family; when your tankers are seized by your ‘beloved’ US president and you cannot even squeak; when your president makes excuses to Aliyev and hands over an agent of influence; and when Kupiansk, captured five times, still cannot be captured — you have to vent your anger somewhere.

In short, he is a gift for those who criticise Russian policy. And he constantly puts his Armenian colleagues in an awkward position.”