Simplified citizenship acquisition - a sign of South Ossetia joining Russia? Most locals say no

Would South Ossetia join Russia?

According to a new decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin, citizens of South Ossetia and Abkhazia can now obtain Russian citizenship through a simplified procedure. Specifically, they are exempt from the usual requirements of residing in Russia for five years, as well as demonstrating knowledge of the Russian language, history, and legal system, as stipulated by the Law on Citizenship of the Russian Federation.

All adult citizens of Abkhazia and South Ossetia who held that status as of August 26, 2008, are eligible to apply under this simplified scheme.

They no longer need to travel to Russia to receive their new passport, as was previously required.

But does this new law mean that Russia is ready to fulfill a long-held dream of many in South Ossetia — to become part of Russia by uniting with North Ossetia?

South Ossetia (like Abkhazia) is a partially recognized republic — recognized by five countries, including Russia — but most of the world recognizes Georgia’s territorial integrity and considers South Ossetia part of Georgia.

As a result, the South Ossetian passport is not recognized internationally, and the Russian passport is very important for local residents. It gives them the opportunity to hold a “real” document and travel abroad. In addition — which is also crucial — it allows them to receive Russian pensions and other social benefits.

But many viewed Russia’s new decision as significant for another reason.

The idea of uniting the Ossetian people within Russia — which already includes North Ossetia-Alania — is a highly relevant issue in South Ossetia.

Several attempts have been made to hold a referendum on the matter, but none have ever been completed. Some experts have suggested that Moscow itself quietly discouraged these efforts.

The current president, Alan Gagloev, has so far shown little enthusiasm for South Ossetia joining Russia. Immediately after his inauguration in May 2022, Gagloev criticized a decree by his predecessor, Anatoly Bibilov, which called for a nationwide referendum on joining Russia.

Unable to cancel the decree outright, he instead “suspended” it. Since then, the topic has remained unofficially off-limits — it is rarely discussed openly.

However, following the introduction of the simplified passport process, some have begun talking about it again as a possible first step toward South Ossetia becoming part of Russia.

Still, not everyone in South Ossetia sees Putin’s decree as a signal of reunification. According to many Tskhinvali residents interviewed by JAMnews, “this decision by the Russian president is simply meant to make life easier for ordinary people — nothing more.”

“Just easing contact with allies”

One local expert, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Moscow’s decision does not indicate any intention to incorporate South Ossetia or Abkhazia, but rather reflects legal mechanisms for dealing with allies:

“Both republics share borders with Russia, their residents regularly travel to Russia, so why not simplify the process of obtaining a Russian passport for them? Both Tskhinvali and Sukhumi remain within Moscow’s sphere of influence, and the peoples are closely connected — practically like brothers — so Russia sees no risk in this.”

A JAMnews source close to the South Ossetian president also stated:

“There is currently no plan [to join Russia]. That issue is not on the table at all.”

In Abkhazia, unlike South Ossetia, the idea of joining Russia — or anyone else — is not raised. Even the most hypothetical suggestion of such a prospect provokes a strongly negative reaction.

