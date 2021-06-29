ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia

Sharp rise of Covid-19 cases may be caused by the spread of Delta coronavirus variant

An increase in the number of coronavirus cases may be caused by the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Georgia, Deputy Minister of Health of Georgia Tamar Gabunia has stated.

According to her, the prevalence of the so-called. Indian strain in Georgia ranges from 10-20%.

“The Center for Disease Control previously announced the spread of the so-called Indian Delta strain. 7 more cases have recently been confirmed, indicating that the strain is circulating in the country. The estimated frequency of this strain is approximately 10-20%. It is also possible that the rapid spread of cases and the relatively severe course associated with increased mortality may be related to the spread of the Delta strain”, Gabunia said.

Today, 1,194 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Georgia and 22 people have died.

Since the beginning of vaccination, 2,579,74 vaccinations have been administered in the country, as well as 2,777 over the last day.

As of June 29,969,75 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health. By June 27, a total of 2.4% of the population of Georgia got fully vaccinated.

As of June 28, the daily positive indicator (the share of positive results in the tests performed) is 4.02%, over the last 14 days – 2.5%, and over 7 days – 2.45%.

The total number of confirmed cases identified since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country is 365,068.

