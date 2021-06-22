Georgia abolishes mandatory mask-wearing outdoors, curfew to be lifted on July 1



The curfew in Georgia will be lifted starting from July 1 after having been in effect since November 2020 amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Starting from June 22, the requirement to wear masks on the street is also to be removed. However, wearing a mask indoors and on public transport is still mandatory.

Restrictions on cafes, restaurants and entertainment establishments remain in force – they can only work until 00:00.

“The restrictions should help improve the epidemiological situation. But we must also enable the development of the economy and tourism. For my part, although there is no longer a requirement to wear a mask outdoors, I would still recommend wearing it”, said Amiran Gamkrelidze, director of the National Center for Disease Control.

The curfew has been in effect in Georgia for more than six months. Until July 1, it will still be forbidden to move from 23:00 to 04:00 and the fine for breaking the rule is 2,000 lari [about $ 800].

Over the past day (June 21), another 24 people died from coronavirus in Georgia, 914 new cases of the disease were confirmed (out of 27,956 tests). The data from the last month indicates an improvement in the epidemiological situation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 360,055 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Georgia. The death toll from the virus has now reached 5,199.

Vaccination in Georgia



Vaccination against coronavirus in Georgia began on March 15, 2021. By June 22, 238,220 people were vaccinated, of whom 84,756 received both doses.

At the moment, four vaccines are available in Georgia: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinovac and Sinopharm. However, there are problems with getting additional doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. On June 22, all vaccinations scheduled for this day were canceled, and registration is not yet opened for the following days.

“Additional doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were supposed to arrive in Georgia early in the morning of June 22, but there was a delay in delivery due to many factors. However, the problem will be solved soon, vaccination will be continued in the very near future”, said the head of the National Center for Disease Control.

Deputy Minister of Health Tamar Gabunia announced that “all four vaccines (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinovac and Sinopharm) will be delivered to Georgia in July in different quantities”, but did not give specific numbers or dates.