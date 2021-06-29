ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia

Georgia to receive one million doses of Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines this week

One million doses of coronavirus vaccines will be delivered to Georgia

One million doses of Sinopharm and Sinovak coronavirus vaccines should arrive in Georgia by the end of the week, Georgian Health Minister Yekaterina Tikaradze has announced.

According to her, with the help of these vaccines, it will be possible to launch mass vaccination and fully vaccinate the population.

The government, however, cannot name the exact dates of the Pfizer supplies as per the terms of the contract, Tikaradze said.

The minister also explained why Georgia requires tests from tourists who have already been vaccinated.

“The defense should double. This means that it is important to require tourists to pass a test on the territory of Georgia because in this case, we will have much more guarantees that we are not dealing with falsified documents. Consequently, the movement of tourists will become much safer for our citizens. The Ministry of Health has a wide network of testing centers.

Therefore, it is important to work with the Ministry of Economy and the Tourism Agency to convince tourists of the importance of undergoing testing and to monitor it with the involvement of other agencies. The Ministry of Health considers it important for the security of our country that all tourists who have undergone double vaccination, despite the full course of vaccination, undergo additional testing in Georgia. This is not only the regulation of Georgia, a similar, fully justified practice – in other countries as well”, Tikaradze added.

