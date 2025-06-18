Zourabichvili warns of crisis in Georgia

Following her speech in the French Senate, Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili, wrote on X that the country is facing a triple crisis: democracy is weakening, sovereignty is shifting into Russia’s hands, and geopolitically, Georgia is drifting away from Europe toward Russia and China — “and no one seems able to stop it.”

According to Zourabichvili, political and civil freedoms in the country are being curtailed, the judiciary no longer functions independently, and prosecution has become a tool of political control.

What does Zourabichvili say?

“The political climate shifted sharply after the so-called “first Russian law” was introduced, withdrawn and then reintroduced. This triggered harsh rhetoric and direct attacks on European and American ambassadors-signaling rising tensions and the humiliation of Georgia’s partners

Despite the government’s turn away from EU path, 80% of Georgians still strongly support European integration. This public loyalty clashes with violations of constitutional commitments, sparking ongoing protests against the ruling party’s “Russian nightmare” approach.

The ruling regime in Georgia is actively contradicting European recommendations. Their actions and laws closely mirror Russia’s playbook used to suppress civil society and eliminate political opposition. This isn’t accidental – it’s a deliberate authoritarian shift.

Recent repressive laws now target social networks and NGOs indiscriminately, affecting groups beyond politics – including organizations supporting people with disabilities and other vulnerable sectors. Civil society as a whole is under threat.

Political and civil freedoms are shrinking faster than during Russia’s slow regression. Courts no longer act independently; verdicts are predetermined by prosecutors. Legal persecution has become the regime’s tool of political control.

60 young activists in Georgia remain in pre-trial detention, with harsh verdicts already handed down despite a lack of evidence. More verdicts are expected this summer, highlighting an intensifying political crackdown.

This crisis isn’t just internal – it’s part of a Russian strategy to undermine Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, shifting from failed military interventions to hybrid tactics like propaganda and puppet regimes.

Georgia’s ruling party is deepening ties with Russia, Iran, and China, reversing earlier moves toward the EU and increasing economic and energy dependence – raising serious concerns about geopolitics and Black Sea security.

