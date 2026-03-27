Prosecutors accuse former Georgia defence minister of calling for overthrow of government

Case of Georgia’s former defence minister

Georgia’s Prosecutor’s Office has charged former defence minister Bacho Akhalaia with calling for the violent overthrow of the government and undermining the country’s constitutional order.

According to prosecutors, the case relates to an open hearing at Tbilisi City Court on 16 February 2026, where Akhalaia publicly called for the overthrow of Georgia’s informal leader Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Prosecutors said the statement constitutes a criminal offence under Article 317 of Georgia’s criminal code, which carries a prison sentence of up to three years.

The charge centres on the phrase “Ivanishvili must be overthrown”, which Akhalaia voiced at Tbilisi City Court. The State Security Service launched an investigation the same day.

A video recording featuring the statement appeared on social media. It was published by the former minister’s wife, Ana Nadareishvili.

“I believe Ivanishvili must be overthrown by all possible means. If force is required, then he should be overthrown by force. Together with Ivanishvili, we will overthrow Russia’s tentacles in Georgia.

This is the only solution. This is the only way to end this hell in which Russia has kept us for more than 200 years. We will overthrow Ivanishvili. We will definitely overthrow him,” Akhalaia says in the recording.

Case of Georgia’s former defence minister