Parking crisis in the capital of South Ossetia. Video blog

Parking crisis in South Ossetia

More than 20,000 cars are registered in South Ossetia, with a population of 53,000 people (according to the 2015 census). This is clearly visible on the streets of the capital, where parking problems have become more acute.

