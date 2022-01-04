Parking crisis in the capital of South Ossetia. Video blog

Parking crisis in South Ossetia

More than 20,000 cars are registered in South Ossetia, with a population of 53,000 people (according to the 2015 census). This is clearly visible on the streets of the capital, where parking problems have become more acute.

Photos on the main page: Kirill Sharkovski, Unsplash.com

