A story of a Georgian farmer and his tomato green house in Akhalkalaki powered by sun

Solar energy powered greenhouse

In Akhalaki, in the village of Murjakheti, Enok Babajanian set up a tomato greenhouse. This is the only greenhouse in cold Akhalkalaki where vegetables are grown. The greenhouse is innovative – it works on solar energy and biogas. Enok Babajanian grows about 4.5-5 tons of tomatoes a year and sells them in the local market.

In this video he tells where the idea of ​​arranging a greenhouse in Akhalkalaki came from and what way he went for it.