fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon

A story of a Georgian farmer and his tomato green house in Akhalkalaki powered by sun

messenger vk-black email copy print

Solar energy powered greenhouse

In Akhalaki, in the village of Murjakheti, Enok Babajanian set up a tomato greenhouse. This is the only greenhouse in cold Akhalkalaki where vegetables are grown. The greenhouse is innovative – it works on solar energy and biogas. Enok Babajanian grows about 4.5-5 tons of tomatoes a year and sells them in the local market.

In this video he tells where the idea of ​​arranging a greenhouse in Akhalkalaki came from and what way he went for it.

Most read

1

Peacekeepers increase number of checkpoints in Karabakh - what does it mean for the region?

2

“Armenia can repeat the success of Singapore” - Russian entrepreneurs continue to flock to Yerevan

3

OSCE Minsk Group: An inglorious end to mediation in Karabakh

4

Op-ed: "Role of mediators decreases as Yerevan, Baku enter direct dialogue"

5

"No bulletproof vests and equipment" - soldiers from South Ossetia refuse to fight in Ukraine

6

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews