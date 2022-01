Rooftop theater in Yerevan

A group of young actors in Armenia has figured out a way to stage a performance without their own stage. They just went up to the roof.

Warm blankets, wine and 1930s jazz – all on the rooftop of a high-rise building in Yerevan, While the audience is enjoying the sunset, the lights are lit on the roof and the show begins.

