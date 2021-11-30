ENGLISH arrow icon
Dzhery Dzuar, a temple of St. George in South Ossetia. Video blog

Dzhery Dzuar temple in South Ossetia

Dzhery Dzuar is one of the most revered holy places in South Ossetia. There is an Orthodox Christian church there, as well as a traditional Ossetian sanctuary. In the old days, believers came not only from South Ossetia, but from almost all regions of Georgia for the holiday of Jiaergoba / Giorgoba – St. George’s Day.

