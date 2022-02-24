Turning hobby into business. Videoblog from Armenia

How to start your own business without any special knowledge or experience? This video is about a journalist from Armenia who picked up knitting needles and started her small business while she was still a student. She started by repeating those few movements that she saw her mother make when she was a child. She had a hard time, because no one believed in her success. Everyone was surprised by her choice of a hobby – “ why knit like some old woman?”

“But these same people saw how and what I knit, and began to ask me to knit something for them”, says Angela Harutyunyan.