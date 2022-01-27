fbpx
Paper dolls that help heal. Videoblog from Armenia

Lusine Hakobyan lives in Armenia. For 3 years now, she has been making paper dolls. She gets upset when they get sold, as she prefers to gift them. It takes her 5 days to make one doll. She calls them “days of love”.

“I stopped doing this for a while. I haven’t touched dolls for almost a year. I lost my son during the war [fall 2020]. I could not come anywhere near them. But now I’ve started making them again. I give life to them and they give life to me”. 

