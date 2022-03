Armenian journalist Grigor Harutyunyan started his father’s blog a few months ago. In this video blog, he explains why he decided to create it.

“I saw that there are mom bloggers. They talk about their children, their upbringing and give very little space in their blogs to fathers. One gets the impression that fathers do not participate in the upbringing of children, do not care about them. In fact, this is not the case”, says Grigor Harutyunyan.