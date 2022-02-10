“Entering society was the right decision” - mother of an autistic child from Georgia. Video

Autism in Georgia

Natia Sahokia is a mother of 17-year-old Gigi, who has an autism spectrum disorder. She was 22 years old when she gave birth to him and back then, she did not even know what autism was. She says that at first she feared difficulties she could have faced, then, after she had overcome the initial fear, a new stage began in their life – the struggle.

In this video, Natia talks about how parents of autistic children are involved in their development and how they are fighting to get what the state should give them anyway.