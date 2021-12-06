Old mill in South Ossetia. Video blog

Old mill in South Ossetia

An old mill in the high-mountainous village of Sba in South Ossetia used to be in operation five years ago but is now abandoned to decay. Nowadays, nobody cares about the interesting and still well-preserved object of antiquity.

