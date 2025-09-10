OSCE/ODIHR will not send an observer mission to Georgia’s municipal elections on October 4

OSCE will not observe the elections in Georgia

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) announced on the evening of September 9 that it cannot accept the ruling Georgian Dream party’s invitation to send an observer mission to the local elections in Georgia scheduled for October 4.

The invitation came too late – less than a month before the vote – making it impossible to organize an effective mission, ODIHR said.

The statement stressed that ODIHR had repeatedly reminded Georgian Dream of the need to send the invitation in a timely manner. “Transparent and credible election observation requires thorough preparation and access to key stages of the electoral process,” the organization noted.

Georgian Dream sent the invitation to ODIHR on September 6. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said it was done because the ruling party “wants to leave no questions about the outcome of the local elections.” Kobakhidze also claimed that, according to his information, ODIHR was pressured by the Georgian opposition as well as European and American diplomats over its report on the 2024 parliamentary elections, and that such pressure will increase this year.

The text of the OSCE/ODIHR statement:

“Transparent and credible election observation requires thorough preparation and an ability to access key stages of the election process, in line with our comprehensive methodology,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian.

“Regrettably, the Georgian authorities’ decision to invite us at such a late stage prevents meaningful observation, and ODIHR will not be in a position to deploy an election observation mission. We nonetheless hope to continue our longstanding co-operation with Georgia’s institutions and civil society to strengthen democracy and human rights.”

In its contacts with the Georgian authorities, ODIHR has consistently underlined the importance of a timely invitation to ensure credible and comprehensive election observation. In the past, ODIHR has received timely invitations from Georgia to observe the local elections in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2017, and 2021, allowing for effective preparations in line with ODIHR’s methodology.

As an OSCE participating State, Georgia has committed to holding democratic elections in line with international standards. While ODIHR does not comment on elections that it is not observing, the Office will continue to monitor events in Georgia in all areas covered by its mandate, including democratic governance, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law.”

