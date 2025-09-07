Georgian Dream invites the OSCE to the elections

The ruling party, Georgian Dream, is inviting the OSCE/ODIHR mission to observe the local government elections scheduled for October 4. This was announced by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, representing the ruling party, at a briefing on September 6.

Two weeks earlier, on August 13, OSCE/ODIHR spokesperson Katya Andrush told Formula TV that even if an invitation were received, it would no longer be possible to organize an effective observation mission, as there is too little time remaining before the elections.

“OSCE/ODIHR can no longer provide comprehensive and substantive election observation,” Andrush said.

Kobakhidze claimed that after OSCE/ODIHR published its report on the monitoring of Georgia’s parliamentary elections in October 2024, the organization faced pressure from the Georgian opposition as well as European and American diplomats.

“This year, that pressure should be expected to increase,” Kobakhidze said.

Comment by Irakli Kobakhidze

“Everyone remembers that OSCE/ODIHR has repeatedly faced attacks from the radical opposition and its foreign backers because of its conclusions. European and former American bureaucrats also expressed blunt disrespect for the OSCE/ODIHR findings last year.

Unfortunately, this reflects the current face of European bureaucracy. They recognize law and democracy only when elections are won by the force they prefer. In Georgia’s case, this refers to the ‘United National Movement’ (under this term, representatives of Georgian Dream usually mean the entire active opposition — JAMnews).

Otherwise, democracy and the will of the people become targets of their aggressive attacks, as we saw in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Given this approach by European bureaucrats, it can be expected that the OSCE/ODIHR mission will face even greater pressure this year. Accordingly, we understand that by inviting their observers, we are putting them in a difficult position.

The Georgian Dream party has decided to invite the OSCE/ODIHR mission to observe the local elections, despite all circumstances […] to ensure that no questions remain regarding the results of the municipal elections.

We hope that, despite the pressure on the organization and repeated insults, OSCE/ODIHR will not refuse to send an observation mission to Georgia. The Georgian government confirms its full readiness to create all necessary conditions so that its observers, as traditionally expected, can monitor the elections comprehensively.”

On December 20, 2024, OSCE/ODIHR published its final report on the parliamentary elections in Georgia, held on October 26. The report stated that the elections took place in a troubling environment and identified the following issues:

● The report noted violations of ballot secrecy and voter intimidation. Observers concluded that the elections were not conducted in line with OSCE/ODIHR recommendations and standards.

● It emphasized that recent legislative changes negatively affected fundamental freedoms and civil society, limited the independence of institutions involved in the electoral process, and increased voter intimidation.

● The report stated that these problems, along with election-day violations, affected some voters who feared reprisals when voting.

● OSCE/ODIHR noted that post-election complaints were insufficiently addressed, limiting access to legal remedies.

● The report raised serious concerns about the violent dispersal of protests and mass arrests regarding Georgia’s compliance with international obligations on freedom of peaceful assembly.

● OSCE stressed that Georgian authorities must address these issues and uphold democratic principles.

