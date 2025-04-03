OSCE: 'Foreign agents' law in Georgia will further restrict civil society

OSCE on Georgia’s version of FARA

The OSCE has expressed concern over Georgia’s proposed foreign agents law, modelled on the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), warning of its potential negative impact on civil society.

In its statement, the organisation notes that while the Georgian bill is inspired by FARA, the American law includes legal safeguards that prevent unfair stigmatisation of civil society actors — safeguards that are absent from the Georgian version.

The new law is intended to replace the “Transparency of Foreign Influence” law passed last year. The OSCE warns that the proposed “Law on the Registration of Foreign Agents” would place even greater restrictions on the rights to freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and expression.

The organisation urges the Georgian Dream government to reconsider the legislation.

What does OSCE statement say?

● The newly adopted law aims to replace the ‘Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence’ passed last year, amid concerns that it will hinder the rights to freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and expression. The law, along with other recent legislative initiatives, could further curtail the activities of civil society organizations and human rights defenders by removing the safeguards needed for them to carry out their work;

● [The law] seeks to ensure that private companies or non-profits taking part in advocacy or lobbying efforts on behalf of a foreign power register with the authorities, and that this information is made publicly available;

● Importing legislation from one country to another should always be approached with caution and needs to be considered in the context of the broader national institutional and legal framework;

● While the regulation of lobbying activities is an important tool to ensure the transparency and integrity of public decision-making and prevent corruption, it must respect these rights and not infringe on political and public participation;

● All the OSCE’s participating states have committed to upholding the rights to freedom of assembly, association and expression both in law and practice. They have also recognised the importance of civil society for promoting human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

Georgia’s version of FARA was signed by Mikheil Kavelashvili — the president appointed by Georgian Dream — and published in the Legislative Herald of Georgia on 1 April 2025. The law is set to come into force 60 days after publication.

The “Law on the Registration of Foreign Agents” has been criticised for targeting and restricting the work of civil society and the media. Its enforcement will be overseen by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Violations of the law carry penalties ranging from fines to up to five years in prison.