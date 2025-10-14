fbpx
New repressive amendments in Georgia – up to 15 days for wearing mask at protests

Georgia’s new repressive laws

New repressive amendments will be introduced to Georgia’s administrative and criminal codes. Under the changes, protesters face up to 15 days in detention for a first-time offense, including:

  • covering the face or wearing a mask;
  • possession of tear gas or other toxic substances;
  • blocking roads or erecting temporary structures.

Organizers or instigators of these actions may face up to 20 days in detention.

According to Irakli Kirtskhalia, leader of the parliamentary majority of Georgian Dream, protesters could face up to 60 days in detention for possessing weapons, fireworks, or other “similar items” during demonstrations, as well as for refusing to comply with Ministry of Internal Affairs orders to disperse.

Repeat offenses of prohibited actions may result in criminal liability for up to one year, and in cases of recidivism — up to two years.

A new article will also be added to Georgia’s criminal code establishing criminal liability for repeated insults to law enforcement officers or disobedience to their lawful orders. Punishment would be up to one year in prison, and up to two years in cases of recidivism.

Under current law:

  • Disobeying a police order is punishable by a fine of 2,000–5,000 lari or administrative detention for up to 60 days.
  • Verbal insults, swearing, or obscene language directed at law enforcement officers are punishable by a fine of 2,000–5,000 lari or administrative detention for up to 60 days.
  • Repeating either of these offenses results in a fine of 3,500–6,000 lari or administrative detention for 7–60 days.

Once the new amendments are enacted, these offenses will be treated as criminal acts if repeated, punishable by up to one year in prison, or up to two years for recidivism.

