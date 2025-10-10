EU responds to Georgian Dream

European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Anita Hipper said at a briefing that the recent accusations made by Georgia’s ruling party against the EU were “clearly inspired by a Russian propaganda playbook.”

“This is clearly inspired by a Russian propaganda playbook. When we look at what is happening in Georgia, we see that facts speak louder than words.

When you need to arrest the opposition, when you persecute independent media, when you target civil society, when you change laws to give your ruling party an advantage — you are not speaking the language of democracy.

As for our position, we have always condemned any form of violence. We strongly oppose what we are seeing from the Georgian Dream party — including the verbal attacks that are nothing more than a desperate attempt to disguise the emergence of a repressive regime,” Hipper said.

