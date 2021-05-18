ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia

Nephew of first president, crime boss Kamal Ardzinba killed in Abkhazia

Kamal Ardzinba, the nephew of the first president Vladislav Ardzinba, who is revered in the republic at the level of a legend, has been killed in Abkhazia.

The victim was a crime boss, but the reason for the attack on him is still unknown.

He was shot with a sniper rifle in the center of Sukhum, in his own house, surrounded by multi-storey buildings.

Interior Minister Dmitry Dbar told reporters that three masked men were involved in the murder. Ardzinba was hit by three bullets – in the groin, shoulder and arm. He died later, already in the hospital.

From left to right, thieves in law Temur Gvasalia (Makolya), Temur Akhuba (Dinrid) and the last in the row Valera Khashba. Kemal Ardzinba - second from the right
From left to right, thieves in law Temur Gvasalia (Makolya), Temur Akhuba (Dinrid) and the last in the row Valera Khashba. Kemal Ardzinba – second from the right

Vladislav Ardzinba adopted his brother’s son, since he did not have a son of his own, but only one daughter – Madina. The adopted son Kamal Ardzinba became an authoritative person in the criminal world, although he did not have the status of a “thief-in-law”.

Now an investigative and operational group and specialists from the forensic center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are working at the scene of the crime.

The personnel were raised at the command “alarm”, exits from the city have been blocked, an “interception” plan was announced on all highways.

The investigation does not put forward any official versions of the motives for the murder of Kamal Ardzinba.

