

A man suspected in the murder of a 14-year-old girl in the village of Lambalo in eastern Georgia has been detained. According to the investigation, 27-year-old Asim Aslanov kidnapped the girl with the purpose of marriage and killed her when she tried to escape.

The Georgian Interior Ministry reports that a criminal case has been opened for aggravated premeditated murder of a family member and illegal carrying of weapons. This is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment or life imprisonment.

In addition, the police are investigating possible forced marriage.

What happened in the village of Lambalo?



The murder of 14-year-old Aitaj became known on October 6, 2023.

The next day, Aitaj’s mother told reporters that two months ago, a 27-year-old man forcibly took her daughter to Lambalo village under the pretext of marriage.

According to the girl’s mother, she could not take Aitaj away as the kidnapper threatened their family with violence.

“One day my daughter went to the field to fetch a calf, I knew nothing. There was an ambush. She was dragged into a car. She fought back, tried to break free. When he brought her back to his house, she tried to escape again. He caught her in the garden, put a rope around her neck and dragged her home… I told him that it was not yet time [for marriage], that when my daughter was 17-18 years old, then I would give him an answer. I demand that this man die or get a life sentence, otherwise I will shoot him myself,” says Aitaj’s mother.

But there are other versions of Aitaj’s abduction and subsequent murder. Thus, one of the relatives, Khalil Omarov, told Radio Liberty that the girl’s family did not complain to the police about the kidnapper because “the girl told her mother that she loved this guy and stayed with him.”

According to the detainee’s father, Aslan and Aitaj “had a good relationship.” He claims he does not know what happened on the day of the murder:

“They were engaged and it happened with the consent of the girl’s parents,” he says.

Lambalo villagers say that on October 6, Aitaj again tried to escape from her abductor’s house while preparing for his cousin’s wedding. According to fellow villagers, it was then that Asim Aslanov shot and killed an underage girl with whom he was in an unregistered marriage.