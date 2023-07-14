Over 5 months of this year, minors were recognized as victims of sexual violence in 75 cases

Violence against minors in Georgia

According to an official report on criminal statistics, in the first 5 months of 2023, minors were recognized as victims of sexual violence in 75 cases.

In addition, the status of victim was assigned to 633 minors and teenagers were most often subjected to domestic violence. In total, criminal cases were initiated on 269 cases of domestic violence.

According to statistics for January, seven cases were direct sexual intercourse or other acts of a sexual nature with a person under the age of 16, four cases of sexual assault, two cases of rape and one case of indecent acts.

In February, minors were recognized as victims in 16 cases.

In March, minors were recognized as victims of crimes against sexual integrity in 16 cases.

In April, minors were recognized as victims in 17 cases.

In May, five cases of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16, or other acts of a sexual nature, were recorded.

The last high-profile case of violence against a minor occurred in Batumi. The Batumi City Court has sentenced a man accused of raping his 13-year-old son to prison.

On July 12, a man in his 40s was detained. He was charged under subparagraphs of article 137 of the criminal code (rape of a minor family member by prior conspiracy), which provides for a sentence of 15 to 20 years in prison.

Baia Pataraia, a human rights activist and executive director of the NGO Sapari (Shelter), says her organization is aware of many cases of pedophilia.

