The Meydan TV trial continues in Azerbaijan as one of the arrested journalists goes on hunger strike

Meydan TV Trial in Azerbaijan

On 16 January, another court hearing in the “Meydan TV case” was held at the Baku Court on Serious Crimes in Azerbaijan. The proceedings, chaired by Judge Ayten Aliyeva, began in a tense atmosphere.

The tension stemmed from the fact that the 11 defendant journalists were not given the opportunity to speak.

Protest was also sparked by the conduct of convoy officers, who positioned themselves in front of the glass enclosure holding the defendants, obstructing the view of the journalists for those present in the courtroom, including their lawyers. Following the protest, most of the convoy officers moved away from the glass enclosure.

On 6 December 2024, Meydan TV staff members Ramin Deko (Jabrailzade), Aynur Ganbarova (Elgünesh), Aysel Umudova, Aytaj Ahmedova (Tapdyg), Khayala Aghaeva, and Natig Javadli were detained. They were charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy), and the criminal case against them became known as the “Meydan TV case.” Later, journalists Shamshad Agha, Nurlan Libre, Fatima Movlammly, Ulviya Ali, and Ahmed Mukhtar were also arrested in connection with the case. In August 2025, the charges against the journalists were tightened, and additional articles were added to the case. Meydan TV states that the arrests are linked to the outlet’s critical reporting on the authorities.

At the previous hearing, Judge Ayten Aliyeva announced the completion of the investigation and the start of the trial proceedings. At the same session, the floor was given to the state prosecutor to read out the final indictment.

The indictment consists of 600 pages, and the prosecutor was able to read only part of it in more than an hour.

After defense lawyers protested the excessive length of the proceedings, the judge ordered the hearing to be adjourned.

As a result, the current hearing began with the continuation of the prosecutor’s reading of the indictment.

Here is a clear, accurate English translation in a news-reporting style:

“I am starting a hunger strike”

One of the arrested journalists, Nurlan Libre, protested the fact that the trial began with a statement by the state prosecutor, saying that he himself had something to say. In response, presiding Judge Ayten Aliyeva sharply ordered him to “Sit down!”, prompting protests from the defendants.

Journalist Fatima Movlammly then stood up and addressed the judge, saying, “You cannot speak to us like that.” At that moment, another judge rudely shouted at Movlammly, “Hey, child!”

Fatima Movlammly continued her protest and told the judge:

“Rather than being an elderly person like you and issuing false rulings, it is far more dignified to be young, to write the truth, and to end up here.”

She also addressed Judge Ayten Aliyeva, saying:

“You are nothing more than a judge issuing politically motivated rulings.”

Fatima Movlammly’s statements were met with applause from those present in the courtroom.

Nurlan Libre then wrote in his notebook that he was beginning a hunger strike and showed the note to those present in the courtroom.

After Fatima Movlammly’s statement, he began explaining to those in the courtroom the reasons for his decision.

The journalist said that during the previous court hearing he injured himself in protest. According to him, he was treated roughly at the time, and after his hands were bandaged, he was handcuffed behind his back. While being taken from the courtroom to the detention facility, he was forced to remain standing the entire time.

“After I was taken to the Baku pretrial detention center, I was immediately placed in solitary confinement. The conditions there were extremely poor. I had no access to medical assistance. There was no soap or hygiene supplies. The bed and bedding were also very dirty,” he said.

Libre also stated that he did not want to participate in today’s hearing, but was forcibly removed from his cell and brought to court.

According to the journalist, before being taken to court he was fully stripped under the pretext of a search, and two pages of notes he had prepared for the next hearing were confiscated.

He said that he is not allowed to meet privately with his lawyer at the Baku detention center, violating his right to confidentiality. He also stated that when he attempted to inform his relatives about the violations of his rights, his phone call was cut off.

Libre added that he is escorted everywhere in handcuffs.

“Stripping a person during a search is degrading treatment. This is done to exert psychological pressure on me. Orders for the systematic violation of my rights in the detention center are given personally by the head of the facility, Elnur Ismailov.

I demand the implementation of the European Parliament resolution calling for the release of journalists. In protest against the pressure being exerted on me, and in demand of the release of my colleagues arrested in the AbzasMedia, Toplum TV, and Meydan TV cases, I am beginning an indefinite hunger strike,” Nurlan Libre said.

Judge’s restrictions on courtroom attendees

The hearing, which began at 14:30, continued until 17:00 and was entirely devoted to the state prosecutor reading the final indictment.

When it became clear that the prosecutor had reached only page 350 of the document, defense lawyer Javad Javadov suggested speeding up the reading, stating: “The text being read by the state prosecutor contains many repetitions. At the very least, these could be skipped.”

The lawyer’s request was supported by the defendants and other defense attorneys. Following this, the judge announced that repeated sections would not be read aloud and that the reading of the indictment would be completed during this session.

During the prosecutor’s statement, those present also noticed that one of the judges had fallen asleep.

Another cause for protest was the presiding judge Ayten Aliyeva’s ban on attendees leaving and then returning to the courtroom.

When defense lawyer Bahruz Bayramov addressed the dissatisfaction of someone in the room regarding this rule, Judge Aliyeva sharply demanded that the lawyer sit down and did not allow him to continue.

In response, detained journalist Aytaj Tapdyg stood up and, protesting, told the judge: “Speak properly with our lawyers.”

Journalist Shamshad Agha also protested the judge’s ban on attendees leaving and re-entering the courtroom. He argued that such a restriction was unlawful and asked on what basis it had been imposed.

Defense lawyer Rovshan Ragimli filed a motion requesting that attendees be allowed to leave the courtroom and return:

“Some relatives of the defendants have health issues, and others have traveled a long distance to attend the trial. The proceedings are very long. Conditions should be created so they can step out to meet natural needs and get some fresh air, and then return.”

The judge, however, rejected the motion. Following this, Shamshad Agha again protested, addressing Judge Ayten Aliyeva:

“This is a technical matter. Why are you handling technical matters? Allowing attendees to leave and return does not disrupt the proceedings, and the convoy officers can ensure their exit and re-entry.”

His question, “What are you doing?!” drew outrage from the judges.

After the ensuing commotion, the judge announced that the hearing would be adjourned. The next court session is scheduled for 30 January.

Новости в Азербайджане