Meydan TV case: investigation completed, new charges filed and another person arrested

Meydan TV case

The investigation into the Meydan TV case, carried out by Baku’s Main Police Department, has been completed. Charges have been toughened: the defendants now face eight articles of the Criminal Code.

The charges include illegal entrepreneurship, money laundering, smuggling, tax evasion and document forgery. The case is expected to be sent to the Baku Court for Grave Crimes.

On 6 December 2024, Meydan TV staff members Ramin Deko (Jabrayilzade), Aynur Ganbarova (Elgyunesh), Aysel Umudova, Aytaj Ahmadova (Tapdyg), Khayala Aghayeva, Natig Javadli and Ulvi Tahirov were detained. They were charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling committed by a group of people by prior conspiracy). The criminal proceedings against them became known as the Meydan TV case. Later, journalists Shamshad Aga, Nurlan Libre, Fatima Movlamli and Ulviya Ali were also arrested in connection with the case. Meydan TV says the arrests are linked to its critical reporting.

Detainees in the Meydan TV case

Bottom row: Ulviya Ali, Khayala Aghayeva, Fatima Movlamli, Aynur Elgyunesh, Aytaj Tagdyg, Aysel Umudova

Top row: Ramin Deko, Ahmed Mukhtar, Ulvi Tahirli, Nurlan Libre, Shamshad Aga, Natig Javadli

“Free our staff!”

Meydan TV editor Orkhan Mammad spoke out about the charges and new arrests.

“We reject all accusations. In recent days, attempts have been made to drag additional people into the case. At the same time, the inclusion of Ulvi Tahirov — who has no connection to Meydan — in the Meydan TV case shows how the authorities are broadening their defamatory charges against journalists. Repression cannot stop a free press, but the government adds a new black mark to its history every day. Free our staff!”

On 27 August, photojournalist Ahmed Mukhtar was also detained in the Meydan TV case. The court placed him under arrest for 40 days.

Meydan TV’s management said Mukhtar has no ties to the outlet:

“Ahmed Mukhtar has never worked with us.”

The detained journalists do not admit guilt and insist they are being persecuted for their professional work. Law enforcement authorities have not provided further comment on the case.

Meydan TV case