Monday, June 24, Georgia. Georgia's national team goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, became a global sensation
● One person was killed and three were injured during a shooting at the border crossing from Russia to Abkhazia on the Psou River. The prosecutor’s office of the city of Gagra reported that the shooting was due to a personal conflict between a Russian citizen and a resident of Abkhazia.
● Water supply to the central districts of Tbilisi is expected to resume in three days. Over ten days ago, the main water pipeline was damaged, and since then, water has been supplied on a very strict schedule, no more than three hours a day.
● Georgia’s national team goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was named among the players of the European Championship team, compiled by the sports portal Sofascore. His exceptional performance in the match between Georgia and the Czech Republic on June 22 became a global sensation, with his photo on the front pages of many international publications. He has the highest rating in this symbolic team – 9.8 out of 10.
● According to The Washington Post, Andrew Miller, a senior U.S. State Department official and expert on Israeli-Palestinian affairs, has resigned. It is reported that Miller told colleagues he wants to spend more time with his family, as the ongoing conflict, which began in October, has become too difficult for him.
● An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred at night in the Oni municipality, two kilometers from the village of Iri.
Monday, June 24, Azerbaijan. The parliament is voluntarily ending its term early, and snap elections will be called
● “Azerbaijan is attractive for investments not only in fossil fuels but also in renewable energy sources,” said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Euronews.
● The sixth convocation of the parliament will conclude its work on Friday, June 28. Last week, the Milli Majlis requested the president to call for early parliamentary elections.
● Azerbaijani army positions came under fire on Saturday in the Kelbajar direction, according to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
Monday, June 24, Armenia. Yerevan proposes to Baku the creation of a mechanism to investigate ceasefire violations
● The administration of the Prime Minister of Armenia has proposed to Baku to start working on implementing a mechanism to investigate ceasefire violations. The Armenian government noted that the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has recently been regularly reporting alleged shelling from Armenia, despite subsequent denials from the Armenian side. Yerevan believes the mechanism will help prevent tensions.
● EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar welcomed Armenia’s proposal to implement a mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations with Baku in a social media post on X.
● Several countries have welcomed Armenia’s decision to recognize Palestine.
● Young fans of footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan met with him in Yerevan (in the photo). He encouraged the children “not to look for their future in phones, but instead to read a lot.”
