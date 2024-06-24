fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Armenia
Live
messenger vk-black email copy print
1 new update
1 new update
Armenia

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

Live
messenger vk-black email copy print
messenger vk-black email copy print

Latest news in GeorgiaArmeniaAzerbaijan. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video

  • Monday, June 24, Georgia. Georgia's national team goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, became a global sensation

    ● One person was killed and three were injured during a shooting at the border crossing from Russia to Abkhazia on the Psou River. The prosecutor’s office of the city of Gagra reported that the shooting was due to a personal conflict between a Russian citizen and a resident of Abkhazia.

    ● Water supply to the central districts of Tbilisi is expected to resume in three days. Over ten days ago, the main water pipeline was damaged, and since then, water has been supplied on a very strict schedule, no more than three hours a day.

    ● Georgia’s national team goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was named among the players of the European Championship team, compiled by the sports portal Sofascore. His exceptional performance in the match between Georgia and the Czech Republic on June 22 became a global sensation, with his photo on the front pages of many international publications. He has the highest rating in this symbolic team – 9.8 out of 10.

    ● According to The Washington Post, Andrew Miller, a senior U.S. State Department official and expert on Israeli-Palestinian affairs, has resigned. It is reported that Miller told colleagues he wants to spend more time with his family, as the ongoing conflict, which began in October, has become too difficult for him.

    ● An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred at night in the Oni municipality, two kilometers from the village of Iri.

    📷 In the photo: Work is underway at the site of the damaged main water pipeline:

  • Monday, June 24, Azerbaijan. The parliament is voluntarily ending its term early, and snap elections will be called

    ● “Azerbaijan is attractive for investments not only in fossil fuels but also in renewable energy sources,” said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Euronews.

    ● The sixth convocation of the parliament will conclude its work on Friday, June 28. Last week, the Milli Majlis requested the president to call for early parliamentary elections.

    ● Azerbaijani army positions came under fire on Saturday in the Kelbajar direction, according to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

  • Monday, June 24, Armenia. Yerevan proposes to Baku the creation of a mechanism to investigate ceasefire violations

    ● The administration of the Prime Minister of Armenia has proposed to Baku to start working on implementing a mechanism to investigate ceasefire violations. The Armenian government noted that the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has recently been regularly reporting alleged shelling from Armenia, despite subsequent denials from the Armenian side. Yerevan believes the mechanism will help prevent tensions.

    ● EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar welcomed Armenia’s proposal to implement a mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations with Baku in a social media post on X.

    ● Several countries have welcomed Armenia’s decision to recognize Palestine.

    ●  Young fans of footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan met with him in Yerevan (in the photo). He encouraged the children “not to look for their future in phones, but instead to read a lot.”

  • Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from June 17-21, 2024

    Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from June 17-21, 2024

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews