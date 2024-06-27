fbpx
Foreign agents' law in Georgia
"The Georgian government should recommit to the EU path" - stated the EU representation

EU representation in Georgia

The European Union representation in Georgia has released a statement urging the ruling party “Georgian Dream” to return to the path of the European Union.

“Today marks 10 years of signing the EU-Georgia Association Agreement, a partnership milestone & a reminder that the European Union firmly stands with Georgian people’s aspiration for a future in the EU. The Georgian government should recommit to the EU path. Georgia’s rightful place is in the EU but Georgia will not progress on the EU path if there is no change in the course of action,” the statement reads.

Additionally, Rikard Jozwiak, chief editor of Radio Liberty Europe’s Brussels bureau, wrote on social network X:

“There is nothing about measures against Georgia in the draft conclusions of the EU summit, but there is the following: The Council of Europe calls on the Georgian authorities to clarify their intentions, change the current course of action, which threatens Georgia’s path to the EU and effectively halts the country’s accession process.”

At a press conference held on June 24 in Brussels, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell stated that, in the opinion of most EU foreign ministers, the Georgian government is distancing the country from the European Union. If the government does not change its policy, Georgia’s progress towards EU membership will not develop.

According to Borrell, due to the adoption of the “foreign agents” law, political contacts with the Georgian authorities will be reduced, support for the government will be frozen, and lines of European credit financing will be reviewed.

Borrell reiterated that the adoption of the “foreign agents” law is driving Georgia further away from the European Union instead of bringing it closer.

