"Georgian leaders block reforms needed for European integration," says US assistant secretary of state

James O’Brien on reforms in Georgia

U.S. assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, James O’Brien, stated that Georgian leaders are blocking “complex reforms” needed for joining the European Union and NATO. He made this statement in Washington during a session of a Congressional committee discussing the budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

According to O’Brien, the European Union has repeatedly signaled to the Georgian government that actions such as violence against the opposition, the “foreign agents” law, and the contract for the construction of the deep-sea port in Anaklia awarded to a Chinese company, all jeopardize the path to European integration.

“Part of our spending goes towards Euro-Atlantic integration. Over the past two years, we have experienced a historic movement towards consolidation. The EU has made offers to nine countries with a future in the European Union.

In NATO, discussions have also taken place about the accession of these countries to the alliance or their closer association with it. In some of these countries, we see certain reactions, such as in Georgia. Here, leaders are blocking the complex reforms necessary for joining the EU and NATO. We must work together to prevent this. We also see that Russia is trying to be very active in these areas,” O’Brien said.

The American official also noted that more than 80 percent of Georgian citizens support the path to the European Union and NATO.

“In the Georgian constitution, adopted by the ‘Georgian Dream’ party, it is stated that the country aspires to be a member of the European Union and NATO. This week, the EU and we have repeatedly and publicly stated that actions such as violence against the opposition, the ‘foreign agents’ law, and the contract for the construction of the deep-sea port in Anaklia awarded to a Chinese company, all jeopardize the path to the EU and NATO, which is supported by more than 80 percent of Georgian citizens,” O’Brien said.

