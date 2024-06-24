19-year-old beaten to death by thugs in Tbilisi street brawl

thugs killed 19-year-old in Tbilisi

In Tbilisi, so-called “district overseers”—young men involved in criminal subculture—beat a 19-year-old to death. The victim died in the hospital, and three people have been arrested. According to the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office, the three detainees will face serious charges in connection with the death of the young man, who died from his injuries in the clinic.

The incident, which occurred a week ago, was reported on social media by Ana Komladze.

“The hardest day has come. We endured the toughest week. My children’s friend was killed by thugs on the street. They beat him to death!!!

These scoundrels claimed to be district overseers. Our boy responded, questioning their authority in modern times, and they beat him to death for it.

He fought for his life for a week. After a week, we lost our boy… How can I bear this?” wrote Ana Komladze.

What does the Ministry of Internal Affairs say?

“According to the investigation conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on June 15 in the Varketili 3rd District of Tbilisi, during a dispute, the defendants inflicted multiple blows to the head and body of 19-year-old . The victim was taken to a medical facility unconscious and died from his injuries on June 21.

Law enforcement officers arrested all three suspects on June 15. Initially, the defendants were charged under part 3 of article 117 of the Georgian Criminal Code (intentional infliction of severe harm to health by a group of persons) and, at the prosecutor’s request, were remanded in custody as a preventive measure. The charges against all three detainees have been reclassified under part 4 of article 117 of the Georgian Criminal Code (intentional infliction of severe harm to health by a group of persons, resulting in death), which carries a sentence of 10 to 14 years in prison.”

The investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs is ongoing. The brother of the deceased, was also beaten.

Shako Isayev

The father of the deceased told Radio Liberty:

“He was studying aviation. He had lectures and practical sessions, and after finishing them, he would meet up with his classmates. It was during one of these times that they encountered some people, including an elderly man, and a dispute ensued.

Later, I was told that 15 people beat him. There were even women involved. They brutally kicked him in the head while he was already on the ground… The doctors were horrified by his injuries, wondering how anyone could treat him so cruelly. We had hoped he would survive.”

According to Zura Isayev, witnesses said that one of the attackers directly told his son, “I am the overseer here. I control Varketili and do what I want,” before hitting him.