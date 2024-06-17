Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, June 17, Georgia. A dispute between the authorities and the president over the national football team award list
● Personal sanctions against those responsible for the adoption of the “foreign agents” law in Georgia, cessation of financial aid, and, in extreme cases, temporary suspension of visa-free travel — “Radio Liberty” obtained a European Commission document outlining steps the EU may take if the political situation in Georgia does not improve. Read more here
● Representatives from over 90 countries who participated in the recent conference in Switzerland on aid to Ukraine signed a joint communiqué. The document reaffirms Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. It states that threats of nuclear weapon use in the context of the ongoing war against Ukraine are unacceptable; free and secure commercial shipping and Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea and Sea of Azov ports are of crucial importance. A separate clause demands the release of all prisoners of war through exchange and the return of all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children.
● A new confrontation between the government and the president. Tbilisi’s mayor (representing the ruling party) and the president’s press office exchanged accusations. Mayor Kakha Kaladze said he “doesn’t understand why the president did not include 19 Georgian football players, proposed by the government, in the list of honorees and did not announce this publicly.” “Let the national team decide how they feel about this,” Kaladze said. The president’s office responded that the mayor “is trying to discredit the president and turn the beloved football players and the public against her.” The press office noted that the act of awarding the Georgian national football team members and football federation representatives the Order of Honor was issued on May 23, but the ceremony will take place in September.
● The Football Federation commented on this dispute, stating, “It is unacceptable during this historic period for Georgian football to divide our team members and place their merits in unequal conditions. The teamwork and participation of everyone involved have led us to success (qualifying for the European Championship).” The Football Federation announced that it will participate in the award ceremony “only in the composition presented to the president by the Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament.”
The Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament presented each member of the Georgian national team with the Order of Honor after the team qualified for the European Championship for the first time in history. Euro 2024 started on June 14. The Georgian national team will play its first match against Turkey on June 18 in Dortmund, followed by a match against the Czech Republic in Hamburg on June 22. On June 26, the Georgian team will play against Portugal in Gelsenkirchen.
● Former Prime Minister and leader of the “For Georgia” party, Giorgi Gakharia, did not rule out a pre-election partnership with the “Lelo” party.
● A group of activists who run a “social café” in Mziuri Central Park in Tbilisi has appealed to the public for support as the mayor’s office has decided to close the café. Several years ago, the mayor’s office provided the café’s location free of charge, and it has since become an important city center hosting numerous events, with all income invested in social projects. Mayor Kaladze responded to the statement. “There is no need to make a scandal out of this topic. The café’s status as a social enterprise will be maintained. Their contract has expired, and the café had been repeatedly transferred directly to the same person, for which I was repeatedly accused by others. Now a tender will be announced, in which everyone can participate. The café will be sold with the same social status and obligation to implement the same projects as before,” stated Kakha Kaladze.
● Two central districts of Tbilisi, Vake and Saburtalo, were without water for many hours. GWP reported that the central main water pipeline was accidentally damaged.
● Yesterday, in the Oni area of the Racha region, four earthquakes occurred, with magnitudes reaching up to 3.8.
Monday, June 17, Armenia. Two members of the opposition movement "Tavush for the Motherland" have been arrested for a month on charges of participating in mass riots
● Nikol Pashinyan showed residents of the village of Chakaten in the border zone with Azerbaijan photos taken with his phone to alleviate fears that their livestock might accidentally end up on the Azerbaijani side after the demarcation of several sections in the area brought the border closer to the village. A barbed wire fence has been installed on the delimited section near Voskepar, and “even if a cow wanted to, it couldn’t cross it,” said the Prime Minister.
● Two members of the opposition movement “Tavush for the Motherland” have been arrested for one month, charged with participating in mass riots. The movement has been holding protests for nearly two months, with their latest demand being the resignation of the government.
● A criminal case has been initiated against the company GG in Armenia. The founder, Khachatur Grigoryan, claims this is due to his support for the opposition. On social media, he wrote, “If you are Armenian and want my respect when greeting you, your place is on Baghramyan Avenue!” This was followed by searches at the company’s office and the confiscation of work computers. However, the Investigative Committee stated that the criminal proceedings were initiated last May for tax evasion, and the searches are part of the investigative process. The company’s statement was described by the committee as a “failed attempt” to politicize a long-standing legal process and “distort reality.”
● Armenian karateka Gor Nersisyan (84 kg) won Armenia’s fourth medal at the BRICS Games 2024, a bronze. Armenia now has 1 gold (karate) and 3 bronzes (sambo and karate) at the ongoing competitions in Kazan.
● Thirteen families from the village of Shurnukh, located near the border with Azerbaijan, were given keys to new apartments. Nikol Pashinyan personally oversaw the lottery process.
Monday, June 17, Azerbaijan. After 10 years in Germany, journalist Shirin Tire returned to Azerbaijan and was immediately cleared of charges
● Azerbaijan is currently observing a five-day holiday in honor of National Salvation Day and Gurban Bayram. The first working day of the week will be June 20.
● After 10 years in Germany, journalist Shirin Tire (Abbasov) has returned to Azerbaijan. A criminal case was initiated against him for “illegal border crossing.” Shirin Tire was detained at Baku airport but was released by the court.
● Activist Nijat Amiraslanov went missing in Baku last Saturday. There is no information about his whereabouts.
● The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported a shelling of Azerbaijani army positions stationed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Sunday night.
● A missile guidance station “1S32” and two launcher installations “2P24” of the “2K11 Krug” air defense system discovered in Khojaly are being displayed at the “Military Trophy Park” in Baku.
● An attempt to illegally transport 15 tons of diesel fuel from Azerbaijan to Georgia was thwarted. Customs officials at the “Red Bridge” found the contraband in a specially equipped hidden compartment of a truck.
