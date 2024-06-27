"Russia supports restoring diplomatic relations with Georgia," says Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova

The initiative mentioned by Zakharova comes from the little-known pro-Russian party “Solidarity for Peace.” Recently, its leaders Mamuka Pipia and Mikhail Zhgenti officially appealed to Russian president Vladimir Putin to fully lift the visa regime for Georgia and restore diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich, I appeal to you to completely lift the visa regime for Georgian citizens,” said Pipia, the party leader and businessman, in his appeal to Putin.

Pipia also asked Putin to grant amnesty to Georgian citizens who violated residency rules in Russia before the visa regime was eased and were deported.

On June 11, the television company “Mtavari Arxi” reported that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” is working with Moscow on opening an embassy there. The Russian Foreign Ministry denied this information, calling it “rumors.”