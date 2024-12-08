Georgia to ban masks; PM calls journalist attacks provocations

Georgia to ban masks

By the end of December, a new law will come into effect in Georgia, prohibiting the covering of faces during public gatherings. The announcement was made on December 8 by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, representing the ruling party, during a special briefing.

The decision follows recent attacks by masked, aggressive groups on journalists and opposition politicians. Unknown individuals dressed in black and wearing face coverings brutally assaulted a news crew from the Pirveli TV channel and vandalized the office of the opposition “Coalition for Change,” injuring two people.

“These attacks are provocations aimed at artificially escalating tensions in the country,” Kobakhidze said.

Kobakhidze: “Masks make it difficult for police to distinguish protesters from others”

“Everyone is wearing masks, making it hard for the police to respond appropriately, which leads to such violence. It’s impossible to tell who is a protester and who isn’t.

Therefore, we will introduce a law banning face coverings of any kind during public gatherings. Similar laws exist in many EU member states, and it is important to adopt such legislation in Georgia to prevent violence in our country.

Technically, we can organize the process so that the law is passed by the end of next week and comes into force by the end of the month.”

Kobakhidze: “Attacks on journalists are a provocation. I hope the perpetrators will be identified soon”

“Undoubtedly, attacks on journalists are a provocation with the sole aim of artificially escalating the situation. An investigation into this crime is underway, and I sincerely hope the culprits will be identified very soon.

Later, representatives of the Interior Ministry will hold a briefing to provide detailed information on the progress of the investigation.

Particularly alarming is the attack on a cameraman who sustained physical injuries. Such incidents benefit radicals whose main goal is to deliberately heighten tensions in Georgia.”

Kobakhidze: “The Europeans standing on Rustaveli Avenue are the police”

“It is important to condemn the cruel and systematic violence that protesters are directing against our heroic police officers.

If anyone can claim to be European on Rustaveli Avenue, it is primarily these heroic police officers. I want to thank them for their patience,” said Irakli Kobakhidze.

He again did not mention the dozens of protesters who were brutally beaten by special forces and ended up in hospitals. Below, JAMnews has compiled stories of many such beatings and acts of violence by the police and special forces.

Kobakhidze: “If you attend a protest with your face covered, it means you are preparing for violence”

“Water cannons and tear gas are used to disperse protests. No one will die from these methods.

However, if you are not attacking the Parliament building or law enforcement officers, there will be no dispersals.

But if you come to a protest with your face already covered by a mask, it means you are preparing for violence. In Germany, for example, participants at public gatherings are prohibited from covering their faces because it makes it difficult for the police to respond appropriately and identify those responsible.

If everyone participates in peaceful demonstrations, this new law will have a preventive, not repressive, effect. Once the law takes effect, no one will be able to use violence again.”