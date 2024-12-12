Day 15 of pro-European protests in Georgia: Key events LIVE

What is happening at the protests in Georgia?

Pro-European protests in Georgia continue for the 15th consecutive day, with demonstrations taking place in Tbilisi and other cities. This new wave of protests began after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced on November 28 that Georgia would halt negotiations on EU membership until 2028.

That evening, President Salome Zourabichvili called on citizens, diplomats, and the opposition to “defend the country’s pro-European course and resist until the end.”

Since then, thousands have gathered daily on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue. Their key demands include returning the country to the path of European integration, holding new parliamentary elections, and releasing individuals arrested for political reasons during the protests.

Since November 28, authorities have detained over 400 people, with 30 facing criminal charges. Despite hundreds of injuries, including more than 60 journalists, no members of law enforcement have been held accountable.

The resistance movement is gaining momentum, with hundreds of state employees, diplomats, journalists from pro-government outlets, businesses, hospitals, universities, schools, theaters, and museums joining the cause.