Day 15 of pro-European protests in Georgia: Key events LIVE
What is happening at the protests in Georgia?
Pro-European protests in Georgia continue for the 15th consecutive day, with demonstrations taking place in Tbilisi and other cities. This new wave of protests began after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced on November 28 that Georgia would halt negotiations on EU membership until 2028.
That evening, President Salome Zourabichvili called on citizens, diplomats, and the opposition to “defend the country’s pro-European course and resist until the end.”
Since then, thousands have gathered daily on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue. Their key demands include returning the country to the path of European integration, holding new parliamentary elections, and releasing individuals arrested for political reasons during the protests.
Since November 28, authorities have detained over 400 people, with 30 facing criminal charges. Despite hundreds of injuries, including more than 60 journalists, no members of law enforcement have been held accountable.
The resistance movement is gaining momentum, with hundreds of state employees, diplomats, journalists from pro-government outlets, businesses, hospitals, universities, schools, theaters, and museums joining the cause.
-
Herczyński: "New EU leaders are ready to move from words to action"
The European Union Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, stated that the new leaders of various EU institutions “are ready to move from words to action regarding Georgia.” He announced that the situation in the country will be discussed on December 16 at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, followed by a session of the EU Council.
Herczyński reiterated that intensive negotiations are underway in Brussels to “coordinate various measures” concerning Georgia, including the possible suspension of visa-free travel for individuals with certain categories of passports. “As for sanctions, their implementation requires the unanimous agreement of all EU member states. I hope everyone will come to a decision on the necessity of punishing those responsible for gross human rights violations in Georgia,” Herczyński said.
-
Opposition rejects presidential election scheduled by ruling party for December 14: Joint statement
Opposition blocs *Coalition for Change*, *Unity – National Movement*, *Strong Georgia*, and the party ‘Gakharia – For Georgia’ issued statements declaring the presidential election set by the ruling party for December 14 illegitimate.
“There is only one solution to the severe political crisis the country is facing: the conduct of new, fair parliamentary elections. This is our primary demand. We do not recognize the results of the rigged October 26 election, nor do we recognize the self-proclaimed government or any of its decisions. Instead of parliamentary elections, [honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, oligarch] Ivanishvili orchestrated a constitutional coup against the citizens of Georgia and the country’s Euro-Atlantic future.
An illegitimate parliament does not have the authority to elect a president. Therefore, Salome Zourabichvili will remain the President of Georgia, the Supreme Commander of the Defense Forces, and the highest representative of the country in foreign affairs,” reads the joint statement from the three opposition blocs.
The party ‘Gakharia – For Georgia’ also confirmed that it “will not participate in the unlawful presidential election process and will not recognize the decisions of the de facto illegitimate parliament, including the unlawfully elected president.”
This time, Georgia’s president will not be elected by the people but by a special electoral college. Details on how this process will unfold can be found here.
All four opposition forces that made statements had won seats in parliament during the October 26 election and their representatives were supposed to join the electoral college. However, all four blocs denounced the election as fraudulent and renounced their mandates.
-
Former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili denies being attacked by ruling party members
Garibashvili has been absent from the public sphere for several days, with reports confirming that he was taken to the hospital with injuries. The opposition TV channel Mtavari reported that Garibashvili was subjected to physical violence by members of his own political team. “There are reports of an alleged physical altercation within the oligarch’s team,” the channel stated.
Garibashvili denied these claims, stating that he sustained a minor injury during training and accusing Bachiashvili of spreading falsehoods. “This disgusting lie was invented by the traitor Bachiashvili. Everything he has said is slander, including claims that I left the party.”
*Giorgi Bachiashvili was once part of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s inner circle and was referred to in the media as “the oligarch’s personal banker.”
-
British Ambassador: "A swift and independent investigation into the use of excessive force against protesters is necessary"
“We are shocked by the violence used by the police and informal groups against protesters, journalists, and opposition representatives,” stated Gareth Ward, the British Ambassador to Georgia, in a video message in Georgian. He called for a swift and independent investigation into these actions.
The ambassador reiterated that the UK is suspending its support program for the Georgian government. “This means the cessation of funding for the Peace Fund under the Ministry of Reconciliation and Civic Integration, as well as a reduction in military cooperation. Britain will no longer assist the Georgian Ministry of Defense in establishing a cybersecurity center. Additionally, we will limit political meetings, communications, and, in general, strategic dialogue.”