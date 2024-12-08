Violent beatings by masked men replace water cannons in Tbilisi protests

Violence erupts at Georgia protests

Thousands of pro-European demonstrators gathered on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi from December 7 to 8 in a continued pro-European protest, but, unlike previous nights, they were not dispersed by police.

Instead, groups of masked individuals dressed in black attacked protesters and journalists without the use of water cannons or tear gas.

These attackers, dubbed “titushki” — a term used in Russia for similar groups — launched multiple assaults, targeting protesters and journalists. They looted the office of an opposition party and brutally assaulted individuals inside.

Despite the presence of police nearby during several incidents, witnesses report that law enforcement did not intervene.

The new wave of mass protests began in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities on November 28, after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that the government would suspend EU accession talks until 2028. This statement came just days after the Central Election Commission officially declared the ruling party victorious in the parliamentary elections held on October 26. Protests erupted across the country immediately, as a large segment of society supports the opposition and the president’s claims that the elections were rigged and that the new parliament and government are illegitimate. Thus, the ongoing protests are focused on two key demands: returning Georgia to the path of European integration and holding new parliamentary elections.

A cameraman and journalist from the TV channel Pirveli were violently attacked

Masked attackers, known as ‘titushki’, assaulted a Pirveli TV crew live on air while they were reporting on the presence of these aggressive groups on Besiki Street near Rustaveli Avenue.

The cameraman, Giorgi Shetsiruli, was brutally beaten and sustained a head injury. Journalist Maka Chiladze was knocked to the ground and also injured. Both had their equipment stolen.

The crew members were taken to the hospital. Doctors confirmed that both suffered concussions but their condition is stable.

Instead of water cannons and tear gas, violent provocateurs, known as "titushki", were deployed today against peaceful demonstrators on Tbilisi's central Rustaveli Avenue.



The Georgian Interior Ministry has launched an investigation under Article 154, Part 2 of the Criminal Code, which criminalizes interference with a journalist’s professional duties, punishable by a fine or up to two years in prison.

During the attack on Pirveli TV’s crew, journalist Maka Janashia was injured after she accidentally found herself at the scene while recording video on her phone.

“We were walking down Besiki Street toward Rustaveli Avenue when we heard shouting and ran in that direction. I saw a masked man in black spray pepper spray into Maka Chikhladze’s face. There were many of them. I immediately started recording on my phone,” Janashia told Pirveli.

“As Maka chased them, I followed and continued recording, and behind us was the Pirveli cameraman, who was also filming. One of these masked individuals, wearing a skeleton mask, attacked Maka. He grabbed my phone and hit me in the face. Another person kicked me in the knee, and I fell. I told him I was a journalist, and he hit me again.

“I then saw them beating the cameraman. He was in terrible condition,” Janashia told Pirveli TV.

Two injured in attack on ‘Coalition for Change’ office

The same night, the so-called titushki stormed the office of the opposition group Coalition for Change, located on Besiki Street. They ransacked the office and assaulted two individuals present at the time. Graphic video footage shows numerous people violently kicking others while they lie on the ground, a harrowing scene for viewers.

One of the injured is Koba Khabazi, a member of the coalition. He said he was attacked as he was exiting the office elevator.

“About 50 people were standing near the stairs, all dressed in black with their faces covered. As soon as they saw me, they attacked me. First, they hit me in the head, then knocked me to the ground. They were there with the intention of physically attacking someone. After everything, I discovered that my mobile phone was missing,” Khabazi said.

The party said it was impossible to identify any of the attackers, as all were wearing masks.

Attack on actor Giorgi Mahradze

The so-called titushki also brutally attacked well-known actor Giorgi Mahradze. He said he saw police standing by and failing to intervene during the beating.

In a video, Mahradze can be heard shouting at a police officer: “How could you see nothing? You were standing right here, watching as they beat me!”

President Salome Zourabishvili: “Pro-Russian regime in Georgia is repressing peaceful citizens”

Currently on an official visit to Paris, Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has condemned recent violence in Tbilisi.

“They are targeting peaceful citizens fleeing terror on the streets, attacking politicians, journalists, and actors. They are breaking into opposition offices to destroy them and harm politicians,” Zourabishvili wrote on X, using the hashtag #terrorinGeorgia.

Zourabishvili writes: “The fight for the future continues, and no regime can stand against the will of the people, no matter what means are used against them.”

Ombudsman urges police to respond to violence

Georgian Public Defender Levan Ioseliani has issued a strong statement in response to violence carried out by unidentified aggressive groups. He described the situation as “repression against participants in peaceful protests” and urged police to act immediately to ensure citizens’ safety.