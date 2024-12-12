Azerbaijan jails activist for 3 years, eases charges against journalist

Activist jailed in Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, the trial of civic activist Ilhamiz Guliyev, accused of drug trafficking, has concluded.

The investigation into the case of Aziz Orujov, director of the internet television channel Kanal-13, has also been completed, and the case files have been submitted to court.

On December 12, the Baku Court on Grave Crimes announced the verdict in the case of civic activist Ilhamiz Guliyev. The court reclassified the charges from Article 234.4.3 (illegal drug trafficking with intent to sell on a large scale) to the lesser Article 234.1-1 (illegal acquisition, possession, production, processing, or transportation of narcotics or psychotropic substances in large quantities without intent to sell) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code and sentenced the activist to three years in prison.

The prosecutor requested a sentence of seven years in prison.

Before the verdict was announced, Guliyev gave his final statement, rejecting the charges and calling his arrest a “set-up.” He stated that he did not expect a fair trial.

Guliyev’s lawyers also pointed to a lack of credible evidence against him, describing his arrest as retaliation for an interview he gave to the online outlet Abzas Media. In the interview, he claimed that “drug-related cases are mostly fabricated.”

The defence requested Guliyev’s acquittal and called for an investigation into the investigator who initiated the case and allegedly falsified the charges.

Guliyev was detained on December 4, 2023, and two days later was remanded in custody for four months on charges of large-scale drug trafficking.

According to human rights activists, the real reason for Guliyev’s arrest was his interview with Abzas Media. In the interview, Guliyev was introduced as a “former police officer.” In the past, he had served as an unofficial assistant to a police investigator.

Human rights groups have recognised Guliyev as a political prisoner.

On the same day, it was revealed that, following a preliminary investigation, charges against Kanal-13 director Aziz Orujov under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code had been dropped.

The case has been sent to court under Article 188.2 (unauthorised construction on land without ownership rights) only, according to a statement by the journalist’s wife, Lamiya Orujova, to Turan outlet.

She noted that the case will be heard at the Sabail District Court in Baku.

Article 188.2 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code provides for a penalty of either restricted freedom for one to three years or imprisonment for the same duration.

Aziz Orujov was detained on November 27, 2023, on charges of illegal construction. He was later accused of smuggling.

Orujov denied the charges. Human rights activists have recognised him as a political prisoner.