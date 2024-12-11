fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

"Stop intimidation and violence against protest participants in Georgia" – French President calls Ivanishvili

messenger vk-black email copy print

French President calls Ivanishvili

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Bidzina Ivanishvili, honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party and oligarch, on December 11 at his own initiative.

The Élysée Palace reported that during the conversation, Macron condemned the intimidation of civil society and opposition members, as well as police violence against peaceful protesters and journalists.

The statement said:

“The President of the Republic held a meeting at his own initiative with Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili, Honorary President of the Georgian Dream. 

He condemned the intimidation of representatives of civil society and the opposition, as well as the violence of the security forces against peaceful demonstrators and journalists. He demanded the release of all those who were arbitrarily arrested and called for respect for freedoms of expression and assembly.

He once again regretted that Georgia had deviated from its European trajectory and reiterated his conviction that the relationship between the European Union and Georgia would necessarily be affected by the directions that have been or will be taken.

He called for an inclusive dialogue with all political parties and representatives of civil society, respecting the European and democratic aspirations of the Georgian people, which he once again welcomed.”

The ruling Georgian Dream party also released information about the conversation between Ivanishvili and Macron.

According to their statement, the discussion took place at the initiative of the French President and lasted for one hour. Both parties agreed to stay in contact in the coming days to assess the progress made.

Macron expressed regret over the situation in Georgia and his willingness to assist in resolving the issue. For his part, Bidzina Ivanishvili thanked President Macron for his initiative and welcomed the idea of joint efforts to stabilize the situation,” the ruling party’s statement read.

Most read

1

"Armenia could present a counter-demand": analyst on "Western Azerbaijan" narrative

2

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 2-6 December, 2024

3

Pashinyan's response to Putin'Armenia has passed the point of no return’

4

Opinion: Russia loses Syria and may take tougher stance in South Caucasus

5

Azerbaijan and Armenia report progress in peace talks

6

How special forces beat protesters in Tbilisi: stories from those hospitalized

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews