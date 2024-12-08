fbpx
Protests in Georgia
Protests in Georgia

Medical professionals in Georgia demand a halt to the use of chemical agents on protesters

Doctors’ petition in Georgia

In Georgia, doctors are circulating a petition demanding an end to the use of chemical agents during the dispersal of protests.

They are also urging the government to disclose the specific substances that have been used against protesters so far.

To date, the petition has been signed by more than a thousand medical professionals.

Doctors report that an increasing number of people are seeking medical care daily due to exposure to toxic substances used by law enforcement to disperse peaceful protests.

Even after acute poisoning symptoms are treated, there remains a risk of long-term health consequences.

They believe the Ministry of Health should consistently and openly warn law enforcement against using such substances:

The severity of harm caused by these chemical agents depends on numerous endogenous and exogenous factors. Many people in the country have chronic illnesses, and there has been a sharp rise in cancer cases, including among young people.”

The prolonged and widespread use of chemical agents, which could further worsen the existing health challenges in our country, deeply concerns us. Therefore, we believe the Ministry of Health must inform the public, and especially medical professionals, about the specific chemical substances used by law enforcement.

This information will enable us to provide targeted treatment to those affected by these substances,” the doctors’ petition states.

