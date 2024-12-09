Oppositionist arrested in Azerbaijan on extortion charges

Oppositionist Azar Gasimly arrested

A prominent opposition figure in Azerbaijan arrested on charges of extortion by threats.

On 9 December, the Yasamal District Court in Baku remanded in custody for four months Azar Gasimly, director of the Institute for Political Management.

His lawyer, Rovshana Rahimova, informed Turan about the decision.

According to her, Gasimly denied the charges of extortion by threats and linked his arrest to his socio-political activities.

The lawyer also noted that the “victim” filed a complaint against Gasimly on 7 December, and a criminal case was promptly opened against him the following day.

The defense plans to appeal the detention ruling.

Earlier, lawyer Agil Laidj reported that the complaint against Gasimly was filed by someone who had borrowed money from him.

“Despite a court ruling that the debt must be repaid, the debtor claimed that Gasimly allegedly threatened him and attempted to recover his money by force.”

Gasimly was detained on the morning of 8 December as a suspect under Article 182.2.3 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code (extortion by threats). If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of 5 to 10 years.

On 22 November, the opposition figure was barred from leaving the country. Three days later, he was questioned by police as a witness in several criminal cases.

Azar Gasimly is known as a vocal critic of the Azerbaijani government’s domestic and foreign policies.

