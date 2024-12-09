The United Kingdom is suspending its support program for the Georgian government

UK halts support for Georgia’s government

“In light of ongoing events, the UK will immediately suspend all programme support to the Georgian government, restrict defence cooperation, and limit engagement with representatives of Georgian Dream government until there is a halt to this move away from European democratic norms and freedoms,” – this statement was made on December 9 by the UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy.

“The shocking scenes of violence towards protestors and journalists by the Georgian authorities are unacceptable and must stop.

These actions tarnish Georgia’s international standing and fly in the face of Georgia’s constitutional commitment to a European future.

The UK will continue to stand by the people of Georgia in supporting their right to choose their country’s future,” – the statement reads.

A massive wave of protests erupted in Georgia after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced on November 28 that the country was officially suspending negotiations with the European Union.

Since the announcement, nightly mass demonstrations have taken place in Tbilisi and other cities across Georgia. With few exceptions, each night sees riot police dispersing tens of thousands of protesters using water cannons, pepper spray, and tear gas. Protesters have been brutally beaten, yet the demonstrations persist.

The protesters have two key demands:

To return the country to the path of European integration. To hold new parliamentary elections, as the October 26 elections were allegedly rigged by the ruling party.

