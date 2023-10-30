Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video. Latest news in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia live
-
Monday, 30 October, Azerbaijan. A military parade is scheduled to take place in Khankendi on November 8
● Azerbaijani media reports indicate that a military parade is scheduled to take place in Khankendi on November 8, the Day of Victory in the Second Karabakh war. President Ilham Aliyev is expected to host the parade, although this information has not been officially confirmed yet.
● An additional 20 families, totaling 70 people, among internally displaced persons have resettled in their hometown of Lachin for permanent residence. This brings the total number of residents who have returned to Lachin to 1,205. The process of families returning to Zangilan district is also ongoing, with another 25 families comprising 127 people moving to the smart village of Agaly. As a result, permanent residence has been provided for 175 families, totaling 871 people in the village.
● In Azerbaijan, nine individuals have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out assignments from Iran. The interior ministry has stated that these individuals were allegedly attempting to forcibly change the constitutional order and establish a state governed by Sharia law in the country.
-
Monday, 30 October, Armenia. The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention calls on the UN to dispatch a proper delegation to Karabakh
● Introduction of a new bill in parliament: Individuals aged 27 to 37 who have evaded military service can avoid criminal prosecution in Armenia by either serving in the army or making a financial contribution. The options include serving 12 months and paying $6,200, serving 6 months and paying $12.4 thousand, serving 1 month and paying $24.8 thousand, or paying $37.5 thousand in lieu of military service.
● Slovenia’s donation of €120k to Yerevan through the ICRC for assisting Karabakh refugees.
● A delegation from Armenia, led by defense minister Suren Papikyan, embarks on a working visit to China.
● The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention expresses disappointment with the outcome of the UN mission’s visit to Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on the UN to dispatch a proper delegation to the region.
● Armenia’s support for the UN General Assembly resolution calling for an “immediate, permanent, and sustained humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.” This resolution was drafted by a group of Arab countries with the backing of other nations, including Russia.
-
Monday, 30 October, Georgia. Putin and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister at the same banquet
● Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze called “ordinary nonsense” the report and photo of the online publication “Tabula” that Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili attended a banquet-forum held in China with Vladimir Putin and listened to his speech. “This topic has been sucked out of the finger. Every reasonable person realizes that the Georgian delegation was invited like other delegations to this event” – Kaladze said.
● A man born in 1975, previously convicted, has been arrested on charges of human trafficking. Through psychological pressure and threats he forced his wife to collect alms in Batumi – reports the Interior Ministry.
● Ruling party MP Irakli Zarkva called the president’s decision to veto amendments to the law on assemblies and demonstrations “devoid of logic”. Read more here
● One of the leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream, Archil Talakvadze, promised to “take measures to overcome this presidential veto.” This law has been dubbed the “law on tents” in Georgia as it bans the installation of any structures during protests.
● Today the Georgian Parliament will hold hearings on regional security, and the head of the Intelligence Department Shalva Lomidze has been invited to make a report.
● Georgia abstained from voting at the UN General Assembly on a resolution calling for a sustainable humanitarian truce between Israel and Palestine. There were 120 votes in favor of the resolution, 14 against, including the U.S. and Israel. 45 countries abstained. Those who did not support the resolution and those who abstained see a problem in that the text does not mention Hamas, which is holding some 220 civilian hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
📷 Photo: Vladimir Putin and Levan Davitashvili at the same banquet
-
Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 23-27 October, 2023